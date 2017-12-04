Broyles Award to air on NBC Region 8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

The 2017 Broyles Award will be aired on NBC Region 8 commercial free at noon Tuesday, Dec. 4.

According to a news release, it will be the first time in the event’s history that the ceremony has been broadcast live on television.

Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV has been the TV sponsor for the Broyles Award since it was established.

David Bazzel established the award in 1996 to recognized the top assistant coach in college football.

Bazzel will emcee the event.

For more information on the Broyles Award, click here.

