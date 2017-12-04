Traffic stop yields marijuana, meth, handgun and more

A traffic stop in Jonesboro yielded roughly 0.75 pounds of pot, methamphetamine, a handgun and more.

Jonesboro Police Officer Aasin Lester said shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, he noticed a car fail to use their turn signal as he drove past them.

“He stated that the vehicle made a left turn behind him as he was traveling northbound on Culberhouse Street,” court documents state. “The officer pulled over out of the roadway and allowed the vehicle to pass him and then conducted a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal.”

Officer Lester reported immediately smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Lester asked the driver, Lucas Lawson, for his driver’s license.

Lester said Lawson began looking in his glove box while he called his mom.

The passenger in the vehicle handed over his license.

“Lawson had to be asked several times for his license before he finally stated that it was suspended,” court documents state.

Lawson was then detained and officers later learned he had four fail to appear warrants for his arrest through the city of Jonesboro and a felony bench warrant for his arrest through Craighead County.

Officer Cheyenne Jordan then arrived to assist and searched the car.

Inside, she located drug paraphernalia, 345.9 grams of marijuana, 2.7 grams of meth and a .380 caliber Lorcin handgun in the floorboard.

Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Lawson with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver; possession of meth or cocaine, less than 10 grams but greater than 2 grams; and a felony and misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, Lawson could face 10-40 years or lie in prison.

Lawson, who was already out on bond for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond for his charges from Jonesboro police.

Lawson was also given a bond for his failure to appear charge out of Craighead County. For that, Judge Fowler gave Lawson a $10,000 bond.

