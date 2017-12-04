Public forum held over apartment design guidelines

The city of Jonesboro hosted a public forum Monday night to discuss design guidelines for future multi-family developments.

Residents in attendance gave feedback about the proposed guidelines presented to the city council.

Guidelines call for apartments to have a specific look such as being built out of brick or stone.

The city council will have to approve the guidelines.

