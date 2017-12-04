Public forum held over apartment design guidelines - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Public forum held over apartment design guidelines

Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT) Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro hosted a public forum Monday night to discuss design guidelines for future multi-family developments.

Residents in attendance gave feedback about the proposed guidelines presented to the city council.

Guidelines call for apartments to have a specific look such as being built out of brick or stone.

The city council will have to approve the guidelines.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Former city councilman, disability advocate and Paralympian passes away

    Former city councilman, disability advocate and Paralympian passes away

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:18 AM EST2017-12-05 05:18:07 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-12-05 05:56:22 GMT
    Dr. Grover Evans coached swimming at Parkview Magnet High School in Little Rock before his death. (Source: Dr. Grover Evans)Dr. Grover Evans coached swimming at Parkview Magnet High School in Little Rock before his death. (Source: Dr. Grover Evans)

    Dr. Grover Evans charted a new course for those who have suffered a life-changing injury 

    Dr. Grover Evans charted a new course for those who have suffered a life-changing injury 

  • Traffic stop yields marijuana, meth, handgun and more

    Traffic stop yields marijuana, meth, handgun and more

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:50 PM EST2017-12-05 04:50:24 GMT
    Lucas M Lawson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Lucas M Lawson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A traffic stop in Jonesboro yielded roughly 0.75 pounds of pot, methamphetamine, a handgun and more.

    A traffic stop in Jonesboro yielded roughly 0.75 pounds of pot, methamphetamine, a handgun and more.

  • Slideshow: December 3-9 mug shots

    Slideshow: December 3-9 mug shots

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-12-05 04:01:51 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:42 PM EST2017-12-05 04:42:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly