Woman heartbroken after Christmas decorations were stolen

Christmas has always been a joyful holiday for one Jonesboro woman, having themed Christmas decorations for 8 straight years. However, after someone stole most of her decorations this year, that joy hit an obstacle. It happened in the 2100-Block of Bridger Road.

“I love Christmas,” said Phyllis Greenway. “It is my favorite to decorate my home and to have people get a sense of joy when they come in and see all of it.”

Greenway has been on a long road of recovery, constantly in and out of the hospital.

“I’ve gone through four kidney transplants and the fourth was back in March,” said Greenway. “But then they later discovered that my colon was severely affected so I had several surgeries on that too.”

Greenway just got out of the hospital not too long ago, only to be disappointed about the theft she discovered.

“I had about 8 tubs filled with decorations all the way up to the top,” said Greenway. “My neighbor usually helps me carry them in my home from my storage unit and he would always say, ‘What do you have in here these are so heavy!’ I would tell him they are my decorations but this year he asked, ‘Why are these so light this year?’”

Phyllis said Friday is when she realized the only thing left in her barrels were plastic wrapping she used to protect the decorations.

“It did break my heart because I didn't have what I had after collecting it for 8 years,” said Greenway. “I’m a happy woman but I get sad when I find out someone did something they were not supposed to do.”

According to a Jonesboro police incident report, around $500 worth of decorations were stolen.

“If someone just came to me and said 'can I have some of your decorations?' I would have just let them have it,” said Greenway.

Fortunately, not all of Greenway’s decorations were stolen including her Christmas tree that was tucked away deep inside the storage unit.

“I thank God that he did leave what I got left. I thank God,” said Greenway.

Greenway said she would love to have her decorations back but she will continue to pray about this situation.

“I pray whoever stole it uses it well,” said Greenway. “Maybe they are going to give it to someone who is not as fortunate to have nothing but don't steal. Ask for it and then give it to somebody.”

Now Greenway is more prepared.

“I usually keep the storage door locked with a simple lock but of course anyone can pick it,” said Greenway. “That’s why I bought a deadbolt lock. I’m sure they can’t get in there now.”

Police say at this time, there are no known suspects, but if you do have any information about this holiday theft, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

