Stalled car prompts emergency response

Stalled car prompts emergency response

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro dispatch said it sent crews to a swift water rescue early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:05 a.m., dispatch got a call about a person inside a vehicle trapped by rising water near 3305 Caprice Parkway.

Once crews arrived, they noticed the car was just stalled and the person was able to get out of the situation.

