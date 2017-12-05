Stalled car prompts emergency response

Jonesboro dispatch said it sent crews to a swift water rescue early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:05 a.m., dispatch got a call about a person inside a vehicle trapped by rising water near 3305 Caprice Parkway.

Once crews arrived, they noticed the car was just stalled and the person was able to get out of the situation.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android