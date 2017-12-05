A good movie can get you in the holiday spirit

If you're planning a movie night around the holidays, there are many classics out their to get you in the spirit.

We all need a miracle for the holidays, and it's right on 34th street. The original classic or the remake will warm your heart.

If you're looking for the true meaning of the Christmas spirit... "It's a Wonderful Life"!

James Stewart stars in the iconic film that shows him what life would be like in his community if he had never been born.

"Elf" starring Will Ferrel is a family favorite during the holidays!

"A Christmas story"... is youthful dysfunction at it's funniest. As the temperatures get colder, be sure not to take on a triple dog dare or you could find your tongue stuck to a flagpole.

Macaulay Culkin stars as a little boy who got his wish to be "Home Alone". What happens after that is fun for the whole family.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will bring out the kid in you.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas", "A Charlie Brown Christmas", and even Bruce Willis starring in "Die Hard" are just a few of the classics you can cozy up to in front of a fire this holiday season.

