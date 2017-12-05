San Francisco hangs on for 78-76 win over Central Arkansas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jordan Ratinho scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and San Francisco held on Monday night for a 78-76 win over Central Arkansas.

In a tight game, San Francisco (4-3) took the lead for good with Frankie Ferrari's layup to make it 69-67 with 5:08 left and stretched it to five, 77-72, about two minutes later with Ratinho's 3-pointer. Central Arkansas clawed back with a layup and two free throws from Jordan Howard to trail by a point but missed a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer after San Francisco's Chase Foster went 1 for 2 from the line with 15 seconds left.

Ferrari finished with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting for the Dons, who outrebounded Central Arkansas 43-30 - including 17-1 on the offensive glass - to snap a two-game skid.

Howard led the Bears (4-5) with season-high 27 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Mathieu Kamba added 16 points and Thatch Unruh had 11 with seven rebounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.