Arkansas Medicaid enrollment spikes, cost declines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - State figures show that enrollment in Arkansas' Medicaid expansion program increased by 2,100 people in October.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the average monthly cost per enrollee fell by nearly $3.70 during the same month.



The figures were released on Monday by the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The increase in enrollment brings the number of people in the program to almost 310,000.



The Medicaid expansion in the state is called Arkansas Works. It extends eligibility to adults with incomes of up to 138 percent of the poverty level.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson has requested federal approval to move about 60,000 people off the program by limiting eligibility to those with incomes up to the poverty level. He's concerned about the program's eventual cost.



State officials hadn't received approval for the request as of Monday.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)