Police: Suspect asked to be taken to jail during field sobriety test

An Arkansas State Police trooper said a suspect asked to be taken to jail in the middle of a standardized field sobriety test.

The trooper was called to the Valero in Brookland around 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 in reference to a welfare check on a person.

There, he made contact with two Brookland police officers, who had made contact with Adam Ransone.

Ransone was sitting in the driver’s seat of a maroon Chrysler in the parking lot of the gas station with the key in the ignition.

A probable cause affidavit states Ransone had “dilated pupils, bruxism, talkativeness, increased alertness, extreme anxiety and a runny nose.”

The trooper noted all were indicators of stimulant use.

When asked if he’d taken any stimulants, such as meth, Ransone allegedly replied: “they already found all the drugs.”

“At this point nothing had been located,” the court document states. “Ransone was rambling incoherently to himself as we spoke.”

During a standardized field sobriety test, the trooper states Ransone displayed several indicators.

“Ransone performed half of the second test before stopping and asking to be taken to jail, after making comments that he was not sober” the affidavit states.

Officers also learned the vehicle Ransone was in had been reported stolen to the Jonesboro Police Department earlier that day. The car was reported stolen from Gee Street.

Ransone was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center, where a strip search yielded a baggie of meth and a baggie with 8 ecstasy tablets inside.

While there, Ransone also refused to give a urine sample for a chemical test.

In district court Tuesday, Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Ransone with theft by receiving; two counts of furnishing prohibited articles; possession of meth; possession of ecstasy; DWI-drugs; and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Ransone, who was being held on a temporary bond of $35,000, had his bond reduced to $25,000.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android