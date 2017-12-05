Police: Man fraudulently withdrew $21,000 from couple's bank acc - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Man fraudulently withdrew $21,000 from couple's bank account

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
David E. Addison (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) David E. Addison (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
Bay police say a man who was hired to run errands for a couple withdrew more than $20,000 from their bank account over a six month period.

In August, a woman filed a report of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card with the Bay Police Department.

The victim said she and her husband were not able to get out and drive due to health issues.

“She advised that David Addison was helping them get groceries and pick up mail and prescriptions for them,” a probable cause affidavit states.

The victim said Addison was given a debit card and PIN number for the card. However, the victim stated Addison was only given permission to pick up groceries, medicine, and mail.

The affidavit states that from February 2017 to August 2017, $21,065.28 was removed or spent from the victim’s bank account without her knowledge.

“There were several ATM transactions on the bank statements, so a search warrant was obtained for ATM video/photo data from First Community Bank in Bay for the dates and times the transactions were made,” the court document states. “The photographs from the ATM showed Mr. Addison at each transaction.”

The victim said she has never used the ATM and would never give Addison permission to do so either.

“[The victim] stated that Mr. Addison was the only person during the above time period with access to her bank account,” the affidavit states.

Addison, who was taken into custody shortly after noon on Dec. 5, appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler that same day.

Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Addison with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Addison’s bond was set at $3,500. He was told to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

