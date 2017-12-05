Man found shot to death; suspect tries to run over deputies and slams into police car

An early morning shooting in Mountain Home leaves one dead and another facing murder charges.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, a caller called 911 around 8:26 Tuesday morning saying someone had been shot multiple times, and that they were hiding because they did not know where the suspect was located.

Baxter County sheriff's deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers arrived on scene at the 5000-block of Old Military Road shortly after the 911 call.

Once on scene, the press release states that the suspect came from the back of the residence driving a 2004 Ford Pickup, accelerating rapidly.

The suspect continued northbound in the yard continuing to accelerate towards one of the sheriff’s deputies.

Two Baxter County deputies fired their weapons at the truck.

The truck continued northbound hitting a ditch and becoming airborne, traveling approximately 36 feet before hitting the pavement. It then became airborne again striking the Baxter County sheriff’s 2017 Chevy Tahoe that was parked on the side of the road at the intersection.

The truck traveled a short distance and stopped.

The suspect was taken out of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries he sustained in the crash.

Investigators found 71-year-old Chester Raymond Hornowski dead inside the home with gunshot wounds to the hands, chest, and face.

A semiautomatic pistol along with other evidence was recovered from inside the residence.

Robert Dean Penny, 59, was charged with 1st-degree murder. He's being held on no bond and is due in Baxter County Circuit Court on December 14th at 1 pm.

Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting.

