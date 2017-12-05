Electrical shortage causes afternoon house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Electrical shortage causes afternoon house fire

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

One home was destroyed by a fire in Hoxie Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, crews responded to the house at 106 Park Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

The fire began in the master bedroom and was contained to that room.

The house is a total loss, though, due to smoke and heat damage.

Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire.

Chief Ditto said it was caused by an electrical shortage.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the family. 

