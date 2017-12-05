Plans for children's shelter move forward with land donation

The Roots to Wings Children Shelter in Sharp County has taken a big step forward, announcing where it will be located.

A 3-acre piece of land on Country Heritage Road in Ash Flat was donated to the shelter by Renee Clay-Circle.

“We are very fortunate to have a lot of people that are excited and coming forward and helping us but we especially wanted to say thank you to her and her family for this generous donation,” Roots to Wings founder Deanna Jones said.

While the lot is overgrown right now, it will soon be home to a 3,200 square foot emergency children’s shelter.

Jones said they have already raised enough money this year to clear the land and have the foundation poured, so work at the property should begin soon.

“It's been a long, slow process it seems like this year,” Jones said. “And so once we knew we had the land we knew that we were gonna be able to start raising money, start having a lot of fundraisers, and it's a place that people can come to and see what they are giving into for Sharp County.”

Jones said she started the shelter so Sharp County children who are taken into foster care can stay in the county where they are most comfortable.

The shelter will be able to house 12 children.

The organization has a fund set up at First Community Bank for anyone who would like to make donations.

