Officers dig deeper into detecting drugs at traffic stops

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro Police Department hosted an advanced drug-detecting class Tuesday.

Several officers from local agencies took part in the Advanced Roadside Driving Impaired Enforcement class.

“All officers go through a standardized 3-day class to learn how to do the standardized field sobriety test,” Sergeant George Martin with JPD, said. “This training is beyond that.”

Martin said officers are faced with more than just alcohol out on the streets these days.

In the course, the officers learned how different drugs affect certain parts of the body.

According to Martin, now that police see more drugs on the streets, this training will improve their work on getting them out of Jonesboro and cities around the area.

“You know they may not pick up on a certain clue or symptom that they turn around and do, you know, say I’m not smelling anything and they aren't seeing anything so they let them go,” Martin said. “That's what we are trying and working hard at to NOT happen. We are trying to get officers trained in this so they can pick up on those clues.”

In Monday’s training, they learned to detect many symptoms like blood pressure and pulse, eye movements that are difficult to detect without proper training.

“We want to make our streets safer and keep our citizens safe,” Martin said. 

