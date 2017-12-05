Batesville Schools identifies teacher retention as strategic goal

The Batesville School District has pinpointed another area they want to improve upon in their new strategic plan.

That 3-5 year plan includes reducing the district’s footprint by eliminating three campuses, which will save money.

In a newsletter sent out by Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester Monday, he said one of their main focuses is to attract good staff members.

“Attracting and retaining staff to BSD is not in competition with UACCB, Lyon College or other local business wages,” the letter stated.

Batesville Schools is 196th out of 235 public school districts in Arkansas for starting teacher pay.

They are also 4th out of 5 Independence County schools, which Dr. Hester called "unacceptable and pledged to change".

“We don't have to ask for any more tax money to accomplish this part of our strategic planning,” the newsletter stated.

