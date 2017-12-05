First responders receive life-saving training

Sharp County first responders received life-saving training this week, learning how to use Naloxone on overdose patients.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Unit was awarded a grant through the Substance Abuse Mental Health Administration to get Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, in the hands of first responders across the state.

More than 100 Sharp County officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel attended one of the two-hour training sessions hosted by the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute.

During an opioid overdose, Narcan can be used by first responders to reverse the effects of the drugs.

With the high addiction rate in Northeast Arkansas, it’s important that those who get on scene first have this life-saving medicine.

“It may be 30 minutes to an hour before they can get to a hospital so these guys need to have the tools there to reverse the effects of the opioids and to keep people alive long enough that we can get them to a hospital to get them other treatment and hopefully save their life,” instructor Terry Fuller said.

The training provided the participants with Narcan kits and other resources to help get information about substance abuse treatment to people who need it.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android