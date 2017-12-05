Man arrested with more than a half pound of pot in a shoe box - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested with more than a half pound of pot in a shoe box

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Latony Sims (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink) Latony Sims (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say when they tried to conduct a probation search at a felon’s home, he took off running with a shoe box full of marijuana.

Investigator Chris Jefferson with the department’s Street Crime Unit states on Nov. 30, he went to the 3000-block of Kingsbury Drive to conduct a probation search on Latony Sims.

Jefferson said he knocked on the door but Sims would not answer.

“Inv. Jefferson knew Sims was inside the residence due to another Agent observing him enter the residence,” a probable cause affidavit states. “Inv. Jefferson could smell a strong odor of marijuana around the front door of the residence.”

According to an affidavit, Jefferson said he left the home to go prepare a search warrant for the residence.

“While preparing the warrant, Sgt. Doyle advised that Sims had just jumped the fence behind his house and was currently running in the Church parking lot carrying a shoe box,” the affidavit states.

When Jefferson arrived on scene again, Sgt. Doyle had Sims in custody

“Inside the shoe box was loose and bagged marijuana that weighed a total of 259 grams,” the affidavit states. “Also inside the box was a digital scale and two empty cellophane baggies.”

Sims, represented by Mark Rees, appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday.

There, Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Sims with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 lbs; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each count carries with it the possibility of up to 6 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.

An affidavit states Sims was given a temporary bond of $75,000.

By his court appearance Tuesday, Sims had already bonded out of jail.

Sims will appear in court again on Dec. 27.

