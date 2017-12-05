Checking furnaces, heaters could prevent fire

After Jonesboro fire crews responded to an early morning furnace fire, officials are stressing the importance of properly using heating units during the winter months.

Assistant Fire Chief Alan Dunn said this is a time of year they receive several heat-related calls.

He said the best practice to prevent that is to have your furnace or heating unit serviced by a heat and air technician to make sure it is operational and clean.

“Practice good maintenance,” Dunn said. “You want to change your filters on your heating units on a regular basis. You want to have them serviced on a regular basis. It is like taking care of your car where you want to change your oil and filters and things like that. Same things apply to your heating units.”

Dunn also encourages everyone to make sure to check your smoke alarm to ensure they are working properly.

