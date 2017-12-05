Joe Mack Campbell Park to receive turf fields as part of project - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Joe Mack Campbell Park to receive turf fields as part of project

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro City Council met Tuesday night and discussed several subjects, including a future project for Joe Mack Campbell Park.

The funds for the $1.1 million turf project will be reimbursed to the city through the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters for $135,000 per year for five years.

Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler said the turf will keep the park from canceling tournaments, which affects the city's economy.

"It is not only going to help people coming to Jonesboro but it is going to help our local recreational kids you know the Jonesboro Baseball boosters do a great job running the program for us. You know they have roughly anywhere between 900 and 1,200 kids depending on year after year for rec league," Huffstetler said.

The funds will help create ten new fields.

Huffstetler said when the project's finished, they can feature more and bigger tournaments at the park.

