Road work causes frustration for motorists, neighbors

Turning left onto Highway 49 in Jonesboro has always been frustrating for motorists, but it has also been frustrating for some residents living along the busy stretch, especially during a road construction project that started Tuesday.

Jessica Wallis lives in a home right beside Papitos with her family.

She said she doesn't even bother turning left outside her driveway.

"It is too hard with normal traffic, but with this construction going on, it has been a dead stop all day," said Wallis.

Wallis said at least once a week, drivers turn in her yard to change direction but with construction projects going on, it is even worse.

"I usually park my truck along the tree line here in my yard," said Wallis. "A car came in my yard and whipped around my garden and almost hit me on my own property before I am even near the road."

She said her biggest concern is her kids playing out in the yard during traffic situations like this.

"While my kids are playing in the yard, cars and trucks just pull in here deep into my driveway just to turn around," said Wallis. "They have run over toys in the yard."

Her father, Joel Bedwell, who lives with her said he is just as concerned.

"I would like it if people would not pull into my driveway but you can' t stop it," said Bedwell. "I have tried it for years. I understand road projects have to take place but people need to be more careful and take it slow especially if they are going to use my property as a turnaround place which it is not."

Wallis agreed saying drivers need to keep their distance.

"They need to stay to the front of the property," said Wallis. "There is plenty of space to make a U-turn there where my kids will not be near."

