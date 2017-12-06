Scalpers target hot holiday toys online

We are used to scalpers targeting concert or event tickets, but this holiday season they are targeting what kids want most.

In a report by NBC News, consumer advocates call for action against cyber scalpers.

The scalpers, dubbed as “grinch bots”, are targeting the hottest toys this holiday season.

With software, the bots are able to snatch up the toys and then resell them with huge markups.

To view the full story and learn how advocates are working to stop the scalpers, click here.

