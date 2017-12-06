Police find 3 dead in home in Hot Springs, suspect arrested

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Police say three people found dead inside a home in Hot Springs were slain and a suspect is in custody.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner says the suspect was arrested shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday and is being held without bond on three capital murder complaints.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Zaner says officers responding to a welfare check call found the three people Tuesday afternoon.

The names of the three have not been released.

