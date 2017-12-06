Road maintenance done after residents voice concerns

Some road maintenance was performed on Highway 14 near Wilson after several residents raised concerns about safety.

According to Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee, crews worked on the shoulders of the road Tuesday.

Smithee said people were concerned about drop-offs in parts of the road where the shoulders were worn away or there wasn’t a shoulder.

ARDOT crews hauled in gravel to fill in some of those spots.

