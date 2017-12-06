Mountain View man charged with sexual indecency with a minor

A Mountain View man has been charged with sexual indecency with a minor.

According to Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds, on November 28, investigators with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division interviewed Timothy Cullipher of Mountain View, due to an investigation for sexual contact, sexual penetration, and voyeurism with a female juvenile.

During the interview, Cullipher told police that he had pinched the victim's "breast" multiple times and constantly pinched the victim's "buttocks."

Cullipher has been charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree, and sexual indecency with a minor.

Cullipher's bond has been set at $25,000.00.

