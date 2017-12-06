Arkansas residents to attend Washington immigration rally

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - More than a dozen Arkansas residents are headed to Washington, D.C., to join thousands from across the country at a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the group of residents left Little Rock on Tuesday. Officials with the organizing groups United We Dream and the Fair Immigration Reform Movement say they expect up to 17,000 people to attend Wednesday's rally.



President Donald Trump's administration has rescinded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a 5-year-old program that allows nearly 800,000 immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought as children to remain here. The program provides temporary protection from deportation and permission to legally work.



Demonstrators are calling for passage of the Dream Act of 2017, a bill that would restore protections.



