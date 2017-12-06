Video: police search for suspects in store break in

Two suspects were caught on camera breaking into a store and now police are asking for help identifying them.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department shared videos from the business on Facebook Wednesday.

Those videos show two people breaking into the $1 Jewelry & More, 1018 S Westwood Blvd., on Monday around 9 p.m.

Officers responded to the store after an alarm went off at the business.

Police found the front door broken and it appeared the suspects went inside the store and stole items.

If you can identify the suspects or have any other information, you are asked to contact Detective Steve McCane at 573-785-5776 ext. 1316 or email him at smccane@pbpolice.org.

