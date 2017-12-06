Deputy taken to hospital following crash, expected to be okay

A Craighead County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash in Jonesboro on Johnson Ave. and Main St. Wednesday afternoon.

A prisoner transport van was part of the crash. No prisoners were in the van at the time.

Deputy Dewayne Gatlin was taken to a Jonesboro hospital and is expected to be okay, according to Capt. Justin Roland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of a Buick Enclave was not injured. Also, a Honda Pilot was involved in the crash, and all six people inside were not injured.

Jonesboro Police Officer Danny Stallings said the Buick was traveling south on Main, ran a red light, hit the transport van, and then the Honda.

The van and Buick then hit the traffic signal box which did not cause an outage to the signal, Stallings said.

