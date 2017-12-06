Ultimate Fan Experience Contest

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and Gamble Home Furnishings, 5036 Highway 49 North, Jonesboro, AR 72401 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Decem...

