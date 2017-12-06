Ultimate Fan Experience Contest

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and Gamble Home Furnishings, 5036 Highway 49 North, Jonesboro, AR 72401 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Decem...
OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and Gamble Home Furnishings, 5036 Highway 49 North, Jonesboro, AR 72401 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Decem...
Friday, December 1 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-12-01 17:11:45 GMT
1. Promotion Description. “KAIT Roku Giveaway. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT-TV, 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 (collectively, “Sponsors”). The promotion begins on Friday, Dec 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. CST and ends on Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. Entries must be received by Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. This promotion is in conjunction with other television station...
1. Promotion Description. “KAIT Roku Giveaway. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT-TV, 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 (collectively, “Sponsors”). The promotion begins on Friday, Dec 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. CST and ends on Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. Entries must be received by Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 10:59 p.m. CST. This promotion is in conjunction with other television station...
Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 Co Rd 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2015 and no entries will be accepted after at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2016. (“Promotion Period”). The first monthly period begins on the beginning of the contest peri...
Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 Co Rd 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2015 and no entries will be accepted after at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2016. (“Promotion Period”). The first monthly period begins on the beginning of the contest peri...
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Ultimate Fan Experience Contest