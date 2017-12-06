Parents to gather at Angel of Hope in Jonesboro

The Angel of Hope stands as a symbol of hope for all parents who have experienced the loss of a baby or a child of any age. (Source: NEA Baptist)

Losing a child may be one of the toughest experiences any parent will endure.

ShareHope, a program of NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation, will host a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of children who have died, regardless of age or reason on Wednesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. in the NEA Baptist Prayer Garden.

The ceremony will be at the Angel of Hope Statue. It stands as a symbol of hope for all parents who have experienced the loss of a baby or child of any age.

It is an exact replica of the original The Christmas Box Angel of Hope statue commissioned by Richard Paul Evan, author of The Christmas Box. The angel statue was part of his book. Evans sought to have the statue made after reports that grieving parents were seeking out the angel as a place to grieve and heal.

The monument was dedicated on December 6, 1994. Children’s Day is also celebrated in many parts of the world on this day.

It is tradition to place a white flower or candle at the Angel. Candles and white flowers will be provided to each participant at the ShareHope Candlelight Vigil.

Participants are encouraged to bring pictures or other memorabilia to place at the Angel during the service. All personal items will be available to pick up on Monday, December 11 in the ShareHope office. Copies of The Christmas Box will be available for those in attendance. For more information about the candlelight service, contact Annie Thompson: annie.thompson@bmhcc.org or 870-936-7719.

