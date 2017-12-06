Sheriff Boyd voted Crimestopper of the Year

Crimestoppers of Jonesboro Inc., announced today Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd was voted Crimestopper of the Year by their Board of Directors.

It's the first time the yearly award was by a unanimous vote.

In a press release, the board of directors wished to, not only, recognize the years of service Boyd has dedicated to Craighead county, but more specifically to recognize his recent efforts to locate a crisis mental health stabilization center in Craighead County.

"Sheriff Boyd was chosen because not only does he work hard to make our county safer, he recognizes the value of 'protecting and serving' a population in our county through proper mental health care. The Sheriff's dedication to establishing a crisis center was significant in our decision. It's our board's opinion; sometimes the 'crime' is not helping those most in need, and we believe the Sheriff has this in common with us. We want to make sure those who need help, get help," said Brad Hyde, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro Board of Directors

Sheriff Boyd will receive his award at a ceremony on Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. in Room 119 at the Craighead County Annex.

