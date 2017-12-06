Sun Belt announces 2017 Football All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards

NEW ORLEANS - The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday its Football All-Conference teams and individual awards, chosen by the 12 head coaches and select media representatives.

Highlighting the list is Arkansas State senior defensive lineman Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, who was named the league's Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Rolland-Jones' offensive teammate, junior quarterback Justice Hansen was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year, while South Alabama senior defensive back Jeremy Reaves was chosen as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Troy defensive back/returner, Marcus Jones, was selected as the Freshman of the Year and Ron LaForce, a junior defensive back from New Mexico State, was tabbed as the league's Newcomer of the Year.

Troy's Neal Brown was chosen as the Coach of the Year.

Rolland-Jones led the Sun Belt in sacks with 13 and in tackles for loss with 18.5. He needs just 0.5 sacks to become the NCAA's all-time leader in career sacks with 44, breaking Terrell Suggs' record. He already owns Sun Belt and Arkansas State all-time sack records.

His three forced fumbles are tied for the second most in the conference this year, while his 10 career forced fumbles are the third most in the nation among active players. Rolland-Jones is the third individual to win back-to-back Player of the Year awards – and the second A-State player to do so (Ryan Aplin - 2011 & 2012).

Hansen pioneered the A-State offense this season, which led the Sun Belt in scoring (38.5 points per game) and total offense (498.4 yards per game). He finished second in the league in passing yards per game at 330.0 with 34 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Hansen has tossed three or more TDs in six of 11 contests this year. His 34 touchdowns are a new Sun Belt Conference record while his 3,630 yards passing rank just outside of the top five in the Sun Belt in a season.

In addition to his passing stats, Hansen has rushed for 380 yards this season, 343 of which came during league play. He has also scored six times on the ground with a long rush of 38 yards. Hansen has accounted for more than 4,000 yards this season and 40 touchdowns.

Reaves finished the regular season ranked fourth overall in tackles with 103, an average of 8.6 a game from his defensive backfield position. He tallied three interceptions on the season and an additional seven pass breakups while forcing three fumbles. He also added 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Jones has proved to be the definition of an all-purpose player for the Trojans starting as both a return specialist and as a cornerback. He led the Sun Belt with a 32.9-yard kick return average on 24 returns with three touchdowns, which ranked first in the league. He posted 115 yards on 14 punt returns this year for an 8.2 average. He also intercepted two passes this season, returning one for a 100-yard touchdown. Additionally, he finished fifth on the team in tackles with 44 to go along with his four pass breakups.

LaForce has been a great addition to the Aggie defense this season. The safety led all Sun Belt defensive backs with 98 tackles. He also tallied three interceptions to go along with four pass breakups. LaForce was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after coming down with two picks in a win over in-state rival New Mexico earlier this season.

Troy's Neal Brown earned his first Sun Belt Coach of the Year honor and the Trojans' first coaching accolade since Larry Blakeney in 2009. Brown led his Trojans to back-to-back 10-win seasons, posting a 10-2 (7-1 Sun Belt) record during the 2017 campaign and a second consecutive bowl berth. Troy enters the bowl season riding the nation's fifth-longest winning streak as the Trojans have rolled off six-consecutive victories.

This season the Trojans ranked fourth overall in scoring offense with an average of 29.9 points per game and led the league in scoring defense, allowing just 17.5 points per game. The Trojans only allow 340 yards per game. Troy will head to New Orleans to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against North Texas on Dec. 16.

Arkansas State placed a conference high 15 student-athletes on the All-Sun Belt teams. The Red Wolves accepted their seventh consecutive bowl bid on Sunday and will travel to Montgomery to take on Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl on Dec. 16.

Troy totaled 14 student-athletes on each of the three teams while Appalachian State had 13 total. The Mountaineers also accepted a bowl bid on Sunday, as they will travel to Mobile, Ala. for the Dollar General Bowl, which takes place on Dec. 23. The Mountaineers will face Toledo.

Georgia State and New Mexico State are the Sun Belt's other two representatives in bowl games this season. The Panthers will play in the AutoNation Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 against Western Kentucky. The Aggies will play in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl against Utah State on Dec. 29. It is the Aggies' first bowl game since 1960.

Football All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

Justice Hansen (Arkansas State, QB, Jr.)

Jalin Moore (Appalachian State, RB, Jr.)

Aaron Duckworth (Idaho, RB, Sr.)

Ike Lewis (Appalachian State, WR, Sr.)

Penny Hart (Georgia State, WR, RS-So.)

Jaleel Scott (New Mexico State, WR, RS-Sr.)

Blake Mack (Arkansas State, TE, Sr.)

Colby Gossett (Appalachian State, OL, Sr.)

Beau Nunn (Appalachian State, OL, Sr.)

Victor Johnson (Appalachian State, OL, So.)

Lanard Bonner (Arkansas State, OL, RS-Jr.)

Steven Rowzee (Troy, OL, Sr.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

Tee Sims (Appalachian State, DL, Sr.)

Ja’Von Rolland-Jones (Arkansas State, DL, RS-Sr.)

Aikeem Coleman (Idaho, DL, Sr.)

Cedric Wilcots II (New Mexico State, DL, RS-So.)

Hunter Reese (Troy, DL, Jr.)

Eric Boggs (Appalachian State, LB, Sr.)

Tony Lashley (Idaho, LB, Jr.)

Dalton Herrington (New Mexico State, LB, Sr.)

Clifton Duck (Appalachian State, DB, So.)

Blaise Taylor (Arkansas State, DB, Sr.)

Jeremy Reaves (South Alabama, DB, Sr.)

Blace Brown (Troy, DB, Jr.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

Gavin Patterson (South Alabama, PK, Jr.)

Corliss Waitman (South Alabama, P, Jr.)

Marcus Green (ULM, Return Specialist, Jr.)

Marcus Green (ULM, All-Purpose, Jr.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

Taylor Lamb (Appalachian State, QB, Sr.)

Larry Rose III (New Mexico State, RB, Sr.)

Jordan Chunn (Troy, RB, Sr.)

Chris Murray (Arkansas State, WR, Sr.)

Jamarius Way (South Alabama, WR, Jr.)

Deondre Douglas (Troy, WR, Jr.)

Gabe Schrade (Texas State, TE, Sr.)

Noah Johnson (Idaho, OL, So.)

Kevin Dotson (Louisiana, OL, So.)

Noah Fisher (South Alabama, OL, Jr.)

Deontae Crumitie (Troy, OL, Jr.)

Tristan Crowder (Troy, OL, So.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

Ronheen Bingham (Arkansas State, DL, Jr.)

Logan Hunt (Georgia Southern, DL, Jr.)

Jamal Stadom (Troy, DL, Sr.)

Trevon Sanders (Troy, DL, Jr.)

Kyle Wilson (Arkansas State, LB, Sr.)

Shane Johnson (Coastal Carolina, LB, Sr.)

Kaden Elliss (Idaho, LB, Jr.)

Tron Folsom (Troy, LB, So.)

Tae Hayes (Appalachian State, DB, Jr.)

Justin Clifton (Arkansas State, DB, Jr.)

Monquavion Brinson (Georgia Southern, DB, So.)

Ron LaForce (New Mexico State, DB, Jr.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern, PK, RS-So.)

Cade Coffey (Idaho, P, RS-Fr.)

Marcus Jones (Troy, Return Specialist, Fr.)

Marcus Jones (Troy, All-Purpose, Fr.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

Tyler Rogers (New Mexico State, QB, RS-Sr.)

Osharmar Abercrombie (Coastal Carolina, RB, Sr.)

Trey Ragas (Louisiana, RB, RS-Fr.)

Justin McInnis (Arkansas State, WR, Jr.)

Malcolm Williams (Coastal Carolina, WR, Jr.)

RJ Turner (ULM, WR, So.)

Chase Rogers (Louisiana, TE, Fr.)

Jaypee Philbert (Arkansas State, OL, Sr.)

Grant Horst (Louisiana, OL, Sr.)

Frank Sutton (ULM, OL, Sr.)

Aaron Brewer (Texas State, OL, So.)

Kirk Kelley (Troy, OL, So.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

Caleb Fuller (Appalachian State, DL, Sr.)

Caleb Caston (Arkansas State, DL, Sr.)

Marterious Allen (Georgia State, DL, Jr.)

Joe Dillon (Louisiana, DL, So.)

Devan Stringer (Appalachian State, LB, Sr.)

Michael Shaw (Georgia State, LB, RS-Jr.)

Frankie Griffin (Texas State, LB, Jr.)

A.J. Howard (Appalachian State, DB, Sr.)

Chandon Sullivan (Georgia State, DB, Sr.)

Tracy Walker (Louisiana, DB, Sr.)

Shamad Lomax (New Mexico State, DB, So.)

Cedarius Rookard (Troy, DB, Jr.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

Sawyer Williams (Arkansas State, PK, RS-So.)

Cody Grace (Arkansas State, P, RS-So.)

Blaise Taylor (Arkansas State, Return Specialist, Sr.)

Glenn Smith (Georgia State, All-Purpose, Sr.)

Player of the Year

Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State

Offensive Player of the Year

Justice Hansen, Arkansas State

Defensive Player of the Year

Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama

Newcomer of the Year

Ron LaForce, New Mexico State

Freshman of the Year

Marcus Jones, Troy

Coach of the Year

Neal Brown, Troy

All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention

Anthony Flory (Appalachian State, LB, Jr.)

Thomas Hennigan (Appalachian State, WR, Fr.)

Collin Reed (Appalachian State, TE, So.)

Myquon Stout (Appalachian State, DL, Jr.)

Omar Bayless (Arkansas State, WR, So.)

BJ Edmonds (Arkansas State, DB, So.)

Dee Liner (Arkansas State, DL, Sr.)

Jacob Still (Arkansas State, OL, Fr.)

Trey Carter (Coastal Carolina, OL, RS-Fr.)

Chris Jones (Coastal Carolina, WR, Sr.)

Silas Kelly (Coastal Carolina, LB, RS-Fr.)

Evan Rabon (Coastal Carolina, P, Jr.)

Wesley Fields (Georgia Southern, RB, Jr.)

Raymond Johnson III (Georgia Southern, DL, Fr.)

Curtis Rainey (Georgia Southern, OL, Jr.)

Shai Werts (Georgia Southern, QB, RS-Fr.)

Shamarious Gilmore (Georgia State, OL, RS-Fr.)

Julien Laurent (Georgia State, DL, RS-Sr.)

Connor Manning (Georgia State, QB, RS-Sr.)

Bryan Williams (Georgia State, DB, RS-Sr.)

Arie Anderson (Idaho, DL, Sr.)

Ed Hall (Idaho, LB, Jr.)

Leonard Hazewood (Idaho, LB, Sr.)

Alfonso Onunwor (Idaho, WR, Sr.)

Ja’Marcus Bradley (Louisiana, WR, So.)

Raynard Ford (Louisiana, TE, Sr.)

Taboris Lee (Louisiana, DL, Sr.)

Kevon Perry (Louisiana, DL, Sr.)

Caleb Evans (ULM, QB, So.)

David Griffith (ULM, LB, Jr.)

Caleb Tucker (ULM, DL, RS-Sr.)

Brian Williams (ULM, WR, Sr.)

OJ Clark (New Mexico State, WR, RS-So.)

Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State, LB, Jr.)

Roy Lopez (New Mexico State, DL, So.)

Anthony Muse (New Mexico State, WR, RS-So.)

Bull Barge (South Alabama, LB, Jr.)

Nigel Lawrence (South Alabama, DB, Jr.)

Finessé Middleton (South Alabama, DL, Sr.)

Darrell Songy (South Alabama, LB, Sr.)

Elijah King (Texas State, WR, Sr.)

Bryan London II (Texas State, LB, So.)

Gabe Loyd (Texas State, LB, Sr.)

Jordan Mittie (Texas State, DL, So.)

Antione Barker (Troy, DL, So.)

Brandon Silvers (Troy, QB, Sr.)

Marcus Webb (Troy, DL, So.)

Damion Willis (Troy, WR, Jr.)