Alternate method offered for concealed carry class

A Craighead County concealed carry instructor is working to inform people about an alternate option to getting a carry license.

There is an online course that can be taken instead of attending a class at the shooting range.

Logan Lee, instructor and owner of 141 Shooting Range Inc., said the online version teaches everything that you would learn during a class at his range.

"You do as little or as much as you want at a time," Lee said. "And it's the same exact class as if you came in here. You learn the same laws, the same tactics, equipment choices. Everything is exactly the same except in a user-friendly, online version."

Lee thinks this is ideal for people who work weekends, are on call during the weekend, are disabled, or can't attend the regular five-hour course for any other reason.

One big difference, though, is that there is no live fire requirement with the online class, which Lee said doesn't concern him.

"The biggest part of concealed carry is to take care of the ignorance and that's the education part," Lee said. "Now, what you do when you leave here is totally up to you and that's what you're responsible for. These people already have guns. You're not required to have a license to purchase a gun, you're not even required to show that you can use one so in a lot of ways these people have guns anyways so what we're doing is giving them an option for that."

The online class is actually to obtain a Virginia non-resident concealed carry license, but Arkansas does recognize that license.

"It's going to be just as good as an Arkansas license," Lee said.

Arkansas does not allow online classes for its license.

The online course costs $30 less than a class out at the range and the Virginia license is about $40 cheaper than an Arkansas license.

You can find more details about the course on Lee's website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android