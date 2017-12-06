Man with large sword told police he wished they'd "done battle"

A man arrested with a "large sword" told Jonesboro police "he wished he had done battle" with them.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000-block of North Church Street around 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 in reference to a suspicious person.

"Dispatch advised the officers that the complainant at this address had chased a black male subject out of his house who was carrying a sword and guitar," a probable cause affidavit states.

The complainant told officers when he got out of the shower, he found the suspect, later identified as Soloman G. Arnold, 27, of Jonesboro, standing in his living room. The complainant said he went to his room, got a gun, and told Arnold to leave.

"When the subject left the residence, he noticed him carrying a sword," the affidavit states.

The complainant didn't notice anything missing from his home.

"Officers located the suspect at Church Street and Center Street. The officers stated that the subject appeared to be under the influence of narcotics due to his paranoid behavior and erratic movements," the court document states. "He was found to be in possession of a large sword."

The probable cause affidavit did not mention anything further about a guitar.

Though Arnold answered questions from the police, they say his answers were "extremely incoherent" and "not relevant to their questions."

Officers were able to identify Arnold and learned he was currently on felony probation.

Officers state they found a meth pipe with residue in his right front pocket, at which time he was arrested and placed in a patrol car.

"Arnold then made the comment to the officer that 'he wished he had done battle with us,'" the affidavit states.

Arnold was then taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and booked in on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon; public intoxication; and criminal trespassing.

Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Arnold with those counts. He set his bond at $5,000 and ordered him to appear in court again on Jan. 29.

