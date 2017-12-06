Woman starts support-system course for teen, young moms

A woman at Highland Drive Baptist Church in Jonesboro has taken on a challenge to support pregnant teens and women.

Sabrina Coleman introduced the national program in Jonesboro Wednesday, called “Embrace Grace.”

“It is going to bridge a gap between what we do at the Pregnancy Resource Center and connecting young, unmarried girls with area churches,” Coleman, the program’s area coordinator, said.

The 12-week course has a focal point to help girls who have become pregnant and feel like they have no one to turn to for help.

“This program will give them a support system and help connect them with the community, people who love and care about them,” Coleman said. “What if when girls find out that they are single and they are pregnant, instead of running away from the church, they’ll run to a group of people who will love and support them.”

The coursework will touch base on raw, hard issues girls are facing, the emotional struggles they are working to overcome and the vision for every girl to have spiritual, physical and emotional support during their journey.

“Statistics show that over 80% of girls who choose to have an abortion would actually choose life if they could see how they could make that happen if they could see that they had support in place,” she said. “Embrace Grace, it’s exactly what it says. It’s a place they can come and can be loved on.”

Eventually, Coleman said she hopes the class links everlasting bonds.

“We want to provide a place that once they leave us they have someone to love on them, girls are going to be connected with churches they are going to be connected with other believers, moms to love on them and be a person for them to go to,” she said.

The free class starts January 11 at 6 p.m. and registration ends January 4.

Any single teen or woman who is pregnant is welcomed to the class.

The group will meet at Highland Drive Baptist Church, 515 East Highland Drive.

To register for the class, go here.

“At the end of the study we are going to have a princess day for the girls, I’m going to bring in people to do their make-up, their hair, their nails,” she said. “We also will have a baby shower for each individual girl so that she starts off life having the basic things that she needs.”

