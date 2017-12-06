JPD: Self-employed landscaper steals leaf blower, weed eater, and more

A theft suspect allegedly told Jonesboro police he couldn’t remember where all he’d stolen from because he was on Xanax when he committed the crimes.

Officers were dispatched to the 600-block of West Matthews Ave. on Dec. 3 in reference to an attempted breaking or entering.

The property owner told police she had surveillance video from Nov. 30 of a white man breaking into her garage.

“You can see in the video a white male pull up in a Chevy S10 exit the truck and knock on the door,” the probable cause affidavit states. “He then goes to get what appears to be a crowbar from the rear of the vehicle and walk up to the garage.”

Court documents state the suspect posted photos of the suspect, later identified as Shannon Lee Herring, on Facebook.

Police contacted Herring’s wife, who confirmed it was him in the photos.

During an interview, Herring allegedly admitted to taking a leaf blower from an enclosed carport from a victim in the 2000-block of Rosemond.

“In addition, Herring also admitted to taking a chainsaw, weed eater and leaf blower from 207 Scott where he did some lawn work in the past,” the affidavit states. “Herring further stated that he took items from other houses but he could not remember the locations due to being on Xanax at the time of the thefts.”

According to his probable cause affidavit, Herring is a self-employed landscaper.

Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Herring with three counts of breaking or entering and three counts of theft.

Herring was given a $5,000 bond and told to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court on Jan. 29.

