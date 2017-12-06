Cash police arrest man in vehicle reported stolen

Cash police say a suspicious vehicle at a gas station turned out to be stolen, resulting in the arrest of a 22-year-old Paragould resident.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Officer Ken Boling was on patrol when he noticed a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Jordan’s Quick Mart.

“Upon running the license plate on his computer, he received a prompt of the vehicle being stolen out of Garland County, Arkansas,” court documents state.

Boling confirmed the car was stolen through dispatch.

“At this time, officer Boling conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot and removed Bradley G. Blair from the vehicle and placed him in cuffs,” the affidavit states.

A VIN check of the car confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Blair was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving, driving on a suspended license, and no liability insurance.

A judge found probable cause to charge him with those counts in court Wednesday.

Blair’s bond was set at $1,500. He’ll appear in court again on Jan. 29.

