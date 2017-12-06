City to install lights at dangerous intersection, Mayor says

The new Highway 18 bypass in Monette has some residents fearful and the city is reacting, just weeks after opening.

“I think it’s a good thing, but the at the intersection, the people are so used to going straight across that to me is what’s dangerous out there, the stop signs,” local resident Syrena Duffel said.

Mayor Jerry Qualls said Wednesday the council voted to purchase eight overhead lights to install along the bypass.

He said there is no lighting along the roadway

Four of the lights will soon be installed at the intersection of the new bypass and Highway 139.

At that intersection, there are now stop signs after the bypass opened just weeks ago.

After spending many years free flowing down Highway 139, drivers are still getting used to the signage.

At night, without the lighting, it’s pitch black, according to Qualls.

However, it is a sigh of relief for Duffel, along with others, to know the city is working to make it safer.

“I know if they work on getting the lights, it will be a dramatic change and help out there,” Duffel said. “I mean there’s no lights, you can’t see. I’m thankful they are working on that.”

The other four lights will be installed at Reeves Street and the bypass.

It is undetermined when the lights will be installed; however, the city is working diligently with local electric companies.

