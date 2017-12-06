Cross County students receive Congressional App award

Four students from Cross County High School, along with their teacher, received the 2017 Congressional App Challenge award. (Source: Rep. Rick Crawford Twitter Page)

Several students at Cross County High School, along with their teacher, recently received an award for their work in creating an app honored by Congress.

According to Rep. Rick Crawford, the students - Isabella Guerrero, Anastacia Guerrero, Logan Turner and Caroline Ward with their teacher, Jason Blake, received the 2017 Congressional App Challenge award for the 1st Congressional District.

Crawford said in a statement that the students were among nearly three dozen school groups in the district to participate in the contest. The students created an app to help determine a return on assets in a quick manner.

A company had contacted Blake about the app, with customers needing to know the return on assets, Crawford said in a statement.

According to inc.com , a return on assets determines the percentage of profit that a company earns in relation to its overall resources.

In a Twitter post , Crawford said the work of the students and teacher is impressive.

"These individuals are incredibly talented and prove why STEM education is so important in providing value in today's economic landscape," Crawford said. "Join me in celebrating their hard work."

The award Wednesday is the second time that a group from Cross County has received the award.

