"Santa's Little Helpers" help woman who had decorations stolen

The kids at City Youth Ministries became Jonesboro's version of Santa's Little Helpers Wednesday as they worked to make Christmas ornaments and cards for a woman who had her decorations stolen.

"Hey, Ms. Phyllis," said Denise Snider, executive director of the organization, as Phyllis Greenway answered the door of her home, coming face to face with the holiday surprise delivery. Greenway had nearly $500 worth of Christmas decorations stolen from her home.

“It's sad that she got all her Christmas ornaments stolen,” said one little girl in the organization.

“They should have never done that,” added another little boy.

The kids saw her story Monday night and began brainstorming about ways to turn Greenway’s Christmas around with hand-crafted ornaments and Christmas cards.

“It is really sweet to see their compassion and their true desire to reach out,” said Snider. “Ms. Phyllis really convicted me about my heart and forgiveness and grace and she has really ministered to me this holiday season.”

The surprise delivery was a Christmas miracle for Greenway.

“You couldn’t ask for nothing better than watching these children put their hearts out on these cards and these beautiful things they did for me,” said Greenway. “I love you all and I don't know nan one of you! I love you all and would love to give you all a big hug! I appreciate what you have done for me and thank you thank you so so much.”

Greenway said because of the great actions of the children at City Youth, she plans to help the organization out as much as she can.

She will be the honorary guest at their big Christmas Party Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android