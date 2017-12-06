Mayor looks to other cities on how to revitalize downtown building

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin hopes he can get ideas on what to do with the old Citizen’s Bank building downtown.

Perrin and other business leaders traveled to Springfield, MO Wednesday to find out how they rescued and revitalized a dilapidated building in their downtown area.

On Tuesday, Perrin said they wanted to see how they do it, and how they paid for it.

The Citizen’s Bank building has been an eyesore for years and the city has continuously looked for ways to fix the issue.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android