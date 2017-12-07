Mother claims daughter was touched inappropriately on AR school bus

An Arkansas mother is demanding answers from her child's school after her daughter said she was touch inappropriately by two students while on a school bus.

Monique Miller told CNN affiliate WREG-TV that the incident happened Tuesday morning before students were dropped off at Faulk Elementary School in West Memphis, AR.

According to a report from WREG, the 8-year-old, third-grade student said two boys "touched her private parts while they were riding the school bus."

Miller said she went to the school's principal about the issue but felt she got the runaround from him.

West Memphis police said they were looking into the issue, according to WREG.

