Officials consider $8.4B plan to fund Arkansas roads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Transportation officials in Arkansas are considering an $8.4 billion funding plan for highway and bridge maintenance.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Highway Commission met Wednesday to look at a potential new funding program for lawmakers or voters to consider next year.



Transportation Department Director Scott Bennett says the plan would be funded by adding a 6.5 percent excise tax on the wholesale price of fuel and extending a 0.5 percent state sales tax for another 10 years.



Bennett developed the proposal after Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would "vigorously" oppose using state general revenue for highways, a key factor of previous proposals the commission was considering.



Highway officials are expected to refine Bennett's proposal before the commission's February meeting.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

