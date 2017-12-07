Veterans gather to remember Pearl Harbor

The crowds were smaller this year. There were fewer headlines and cameras and big names.

The crowds were smaller this year. There were fewer headlines and cameras and big names.

Several people gathered at the Craighead County courthouse Thursday morning to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor.

That attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service on the United States naval base happened 76 years ago, Dec. 7, 1941.

The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation holds a ceremony each year, inviting veterans along with family and friends of veterans.

Retired Army Sergeant First Class Everett Evans is the chairperson of the event. He is thankful they still gather to reflect on what happened that day.

“Pearl Harbor was a very bad thing that happened to America,” Evans said. “It was sneaky and we never want that to happen again. And we don’t want the people to forget the sacrifices that were made in that short time that morning.”

Evans said they come together to honor the sailors and soldiers who lost their lives that day, remembering the heroism and valor that was shown.

