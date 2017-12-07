Man injured in Paragould fire wins $100,000 in lottery

After being burned and losing property during the grass fire in Paragould on November 28, Anthony Vaughn’s luck changed for the better, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

On Wednesday, Vaughn was at the Jordan’s Kwik Stop on Kingshighway in Paragould buying gas when the clerk urged him to get one of the new instant game tickets.

With the $5 he had left after paying for his gas, he bought a $5 Multiplier Money instant ticket.

He scratched the ticket and won one of the game's first $100,000 top prizes.

The Vaughn family was one of several in Paragould affected by the fire, losing their home and three vehicles.

He was also burned on the arm going back into his house to rescue his dog.

"I was talking to officer Chris Bunch and we talk on Facebook messenger and I said if it wasn't for God, God sent us a sign, you know, to start over a new life," Vaughn said. "Let's do this again, and gave us another chance."

Vaughn told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery he is now looking to buy a new house in Greene County, replacing his wife’s car, and other things lost in the fire.

