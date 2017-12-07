ADEM to provide free water bracing systems during event

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, partnering with Home Depot, is providing water heater bracing systems for free to the public on Dec. 9.

The supplies will be distributed at the Home Depot location in Jonesboro at 711 East Parker Road.

ADEM, the Arkansas Department of Health, the Central United States Earthquake Consortium, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are giving out the systems to people in an effort to increase earthquake preparedness in the region.

ADEM said water heater systems are known to topple during disasters, providing an open fuel source which can spread fires. Bracing water heaters to a studded wall reduces the risk of it falling over.

Only the first 140 people in attendance will receive the free bracing system as supplies are limited.

