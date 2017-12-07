Recycling opportunity provided for Greene County students

There are now recycling bins in nearly 180 classrooms around Paragould, thanks to the Greene County Future Fund.

"Recycling is one of the initiatives of the Greene County Future Fund," organization member Josh Agee said. "We have that and a hiking and biking trail that we're working on and also green space. We feel like those three initiatives are kind of underserved in the Paragould and Greene County area so we work on those.

So this year, the group decided to use their endowment funds to provide the recycling bins for preschool through third grade at Greene County Tech and Paragould.

They were also put in every classroom at Saint Mary's Catholic School and Crowley's Ridge Academy.

"The board member that had the idea about the recycle bins, she said, 'teach them young and they'll change the world.' So that's what we're hoping," Agee said.

Crowley's Ridge Academy's Development Director Terry Austin said their students have really embraced the recycling since getting the bins last week.

"This is faith-based school, so our belief system is that God created the world and he gave it to us to take care of," Austin said. "Well, this is right in line with that so it gives us a chance to talk to them in bible class, in chapel, in science class about our responsibility as people of faith."

Agee said the city of Paragould also supported this mission by purchasing about half of the recycling bins.

Those involved hope kids who get to use them will continue recycling at home and as they grow up.

