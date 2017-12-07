A Better Region 8: The Money Pit

That's a scene from the 1980's movie "Money Pit." The movie features a couple who spends their money to repair a hopelessly dilapidated house



Here in Jonesboro, we have our own potential money pit. The Citizen's Bank building has been an eyesore in downtown for years and the city of Jonesboro has continuously looked for ways to fix the issue.



Earlier this year, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said that he was making it a priority to find an investor who will revive the Citizen's Bank Building in 2017.



This week, The Mayor took other business leaders to Springfield, Missouri to find out how they rescued and revitalized a dilapidated building in their downtown area. Perrin also told us they wanted to see how they do it, and how they paid for it.



And that's a good thing because the city is looking at dipping into reserves next year to operate and has even floated the idea of a sales tax to cover any shortfall.



I'm sure grant money plays into the idea of revitalizing the building but investing more money than what it takes to demolish it, is simply a waste no matter the source.



Perhaps focusing our energy and money on public-private partnerships that truly benefit the people of Region 8 like a water park, better roads, quality of life improvements and taking down this albatross are better ways to spend money.



There will no doubt be people out there who disagree with this opinion and we're ok with that. People on both sides should let us know how they feel by emailing abetterregion8@kait8.com. We'll share opinions from both sides in a future editorial.



In the meantime, if you want a good laugh, check out "The Money Pit" but keep the Citizen's Bank building in the back of your mind while you watch.



Calling it like we see it, listening to each other and not falling into a money pit makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android