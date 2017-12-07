Meeting on widening Harrisburg Road draws interest

A plan to widen Harrisburg Road was part of a discussion Thursday in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

A pair of road construction projects along Harrisburg Road were part of the debate Thursday night as officials had the opportunity to hear from residents on the issue.

According to officials, the projects including doing intersection improvements at Highway 49 and Parker Road as well as possibly widening Harrisburg Road.

The second project has drawn interest for people who drive on the heavily traveled road. Central Baptist Church is in the area, not to mention Jonesboro Fire Department Station 4.

The plan calls for crews to widen the two-lane road from Forest Hill Road to Parker Road, then expanding it to five lanes from Parker Road to Central Baptist Church.

The road then will become a three-lane road from the church to the fire station, officials say.

John Pankey, an engineer with Fisher Arnold, said he believes the meeting Thursday night can help officials develop a plan to move ahead.

"It's to educate them, to know what is coming and then it's to get the feedback, pro and con, the impacts to particular owners," Pankey said.

The project is in its earliest stages and Pankey said the project is part of the 2018 Jonesboro city budget.

"Hopefully, it heads off a lot of problems down the road," Pankey said. "If people know what's coming and we listen to what their problems are. Our role is to solve problems, not create problems."

