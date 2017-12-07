Annual Duck Classic fundraiser reaches its 15th year

The 15th annual Duck Classic fundraiser will help people facing a possibly difficult time in losing a loved one, supporters said Thursday.

The two-day event, which started Thursday and ends Friday, is NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The first day included a banquet dinner, silent auction, and raffles.

NEA Baptist Marketing Coordinator Danial Reed said those things, along with sponsors are what keep this fundraiser going.

“This event would not be possible without our sponsors,” Reed said. “We have tremendous support from our local community, and even nationally we have awesome sponsors that help with this event.”

Proceeds from this fundraiser usually go to all the various programs that the foundation maintains.

This year, the focus is on the newest program.

NEA Baptist Center for Good Grief is the sixth program of the foundation.

“It’s new, and it’s just now up and running,” Reed said. “It’s our greatest need right now.”

Reed said there are a lot of opportunities for the community to help raise money.

Buying a banquet ticket, participating in the silent auction and purchasing raffle tickets all support the resources provided by the Center for Good Grief.

“The great thing is the money does stay local and supports those programs,” Reed said. “I think that’s why we’ve had such great success and support from the community.”

Reed said this was her sixth Duck Classic to be a part of and she is happy to see it grow each year.

“To have 15 years of a fundraiser is just really great,” Reed said. “You don’t see that a lot, and it’s just the support of everyone involved that has allowed us to get this far.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android