Knowing Heimlich important, especially for school personnel

The training of a school aide helped to save the life of a child, with the knowledge learned providing the child more than just a lesson.

"She saved my life," Joseph Elsis told CNN affiliate WCBS in New York City this week.

Elsis was eating a hamburger at school when he started choking. Elsis then went to Josephine Catanzaro for help.

"You think you're never going to use it. It's rewarding you saved someone's life," Catanzaro said. "It would have been devastating if I wouldn't have been able to."

The television station said Catanzaro picked up the child and did the Heimlich maneuver.

Catanzaro tried at least at least three to four times before Elsis could start breathing, WCBS reported.

Doctors suggest people use their fist between the rib cage and the belly button, then pressing inward with their other hand to get something dislodged.

